US conveys approval on Masood Khan's appointment as Pak envoy

New Delhi, Feb 5 The US government has issued the agreement for the appointment of Sardar Masood Khan as Pakistans envoy in Washington, Geo News reported.

The agreement, which was issued by the State Department, will now allow Masood to replace incumbent Pakistani Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan. The agreement, in diplomacy, is an agreement to receive and facilitate members of a country's diplomatic mission.

Masood's agreement was sent by the Foreign Office in November after Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated him as ambassador to the US.

While normally it takes a few weeks for US State Department to process an agreement, eyebrows were being raised after the delay in issuance of the paperwork was dragged on and there was no sign from the State Department about its decision, the report said.

At the same time on January 27, US Congressman Scot Perry had penned a letter to US President Joe Biden.

"Ambassador Masood Khan is a highly accomplished diplomat with 40 years of experience in both multilateral and bilateral diplomacy. His agreement is being processed in the US system," the spokesperson had said.

