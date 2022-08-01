US global political influence waning: Iranian commander

Tehran, Aug 1 A top Iranian military commander has said that the reach of US global political influence is shrinking, semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami made the remarks in an address to a conference on Sunday attended by the IRGC's political directors.

All US attempts to form governments in regional countries are ending in failure "in a domino fashion" as is manifest in Washington's escape from Afghanistan and other defeats, Salami added.

"These are all the signs heralding a major event, which is the US failure," he said.

Commenting on the US President's recent Middle East tour, the Iranian commander said Joe Biden returned home empty-handed without any achievements, Xinhua news agency reported.

