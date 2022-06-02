US Interior Secy tests Covid positive

Washington, June 2 US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter late Wednesday, she said: "Unfortunately, I tested positive for Covid-19 today. I feel fine and am grateful to be fully vaccinated and twice boosted. I hope everyone stays current on their vaccinations so that, if they are exposed, they too will have milder symptoms."

Haaland, 61, has served as head of the Department of the Interior since March 2021.

She is the first Native American to head a cabinet agency

As of Thursday morning, the US has reported a total of 86,146,955 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 1,032,410 deaths.

The two tallies are currently the highest in the world.

