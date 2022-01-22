Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: EC to take call on ban on rallies, public gatherings

Ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh the Elections Commission is going to hold the meeting today and will take a call on the ongoing ban on rallies and public gatherings. Before the political parties were urged to hold virtual and digital campaigning on various social media platforms due to covid surge.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.