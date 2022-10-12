Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi to conduct aerial survey of flood-affected areas today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich of the state on Wednesday.

UP CM will also meet the flood-affected victims and distribute relief materials, as per the information.

Villagers of the flood-affected areas in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur, Shravasti, and Bahraich are facing problems after a flash flood hit parts of the district due to incessant heavy rainfall in the area.

According to the officials, the water level continued to be above the danger level for the past few days.

Normal life was severely disrupted due flood situation in the Shravasti district 114 villages and 1 lakh people are affected due to floods. Of 114 villages, 48 villages were marooned; SDRF, NDRF & Flood PAC teams deployed, DM Shravasti told ANI. Adding that 8000 people rescued and 3 casualties reported so far: DM Shravasti

On Monday, over 200 villages in the Balrampur district were affected by the flood, which forced vehicles to stand in long queues at the National Highway-730.

The flood situation has led to water reaching a height of three feet on the NH-730. After this, the district administration stopped the movement of vehicles leading to long queues of trucks and other vehicles on the highway.

More than 200 villages have been affected by the flood so far affecting thousands of people. The name of the affected villages includes Jagtapur, Panditpurva, Jhovahna, Kalandarpur, Gangapur, Kodari, Lalpur, Phagunia, Jogiya Kalan, Lal Nagar, Durgapur, and Sherpur.

According to officials, the Rapti River is flowing 130 cm above the danger level.

A team of NDRF has been called for the flood victims, which is engaged in taking the flood victims to safe places.

Balrampur District magistrate (DM) Mahendra Kumar toldthat the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been called to Balrampur for the relief work. He also appealed to the people not to wait for the water to rise further and reach the shelter camps as early as possible.

"The water level of the flood is rising. Boats have been deployed in flood-affected areas", he added.

As per reports, around 80,000 hectares of crops have been destroyed by the floods so far. Upon this, electricity loss has further worsened the condition of affected people. Thousands of people stand affected by the floods and are forced to sit on the roofs of their houses. They have also contacted the district administration for food and other help.

In the Balrampur-Bahraich Marg, the water level rose to two feet, after which many of the residents were compelled to use boats for moving the items from their shops.

Apart from this DM Sitapur toldon Wednesday that the water level in the Ghaghra river has reduced a bit today. Flood relief material incl dry ration is being distributed. People can stay at flood relief centres but we're also providing tents & fodder for their cattle and other animals. No loss of life reported so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

