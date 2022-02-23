Uttar Pradesh: Drunken husband killed his wife with a shovel, his sons registered the complaint

Badaun: A drunken man allegedly killed his wife by chopping her with a shovel in the Faizganj Behta area of ​​Badaun in the early hours of Wednesday. The accused has been arrested. Police sources said that Bhagwandas (45), a resident of Bhawanipur village under Faizganj Behta police station area, was creating a ruckus late on Tuesday night.

His wife Rajkali (42) stopped him, after which the whole family fell asleep. Bhagwandas's son Kaushal has told the police that in the middle of the night his father started drinking the liquor again and started fighting with his wife at around four in the morning.

According to the complaint, when the dispute escalated, Bhagwan Das killed his wife by hitting her with a shovel kept in the house. The police said both the sons of Bhagwandas, Kaushal, and Kishore, were sleeping in a nearby room, and when they heard the mother's scream, they reached the spot but she was already dead. The sons caught their father on spot and called the police. Superintendent of Police (Rural Area) Siddharth Verma said that the accused has been arrested after registering a case and he is being questioned.