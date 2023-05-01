Uttar Pradesh is moving in right and positive direction: CM Yogi in Jaunpur

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 1 : Uttar Pradesh is moving in the right and positive direction, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, adding, the state's youth do not currently experience an identity crisis.

"Today, our youth have tablets in their hands, not 'tamanchas'," he said.

While addressing a public meeting in Jaunpur, the UP chief minister said, "By connecting talent with technology and training, the future of our youth is being made bright."

Stating that the cities of UP have been recognized as smart cities rather than garbage dumps, he said, "There is no terror of miscreants in our cities now, rather they have been recognized as 'safe cities'. Now no one can question the development of UP. With hopeful eyes, the entire world looks at India and Uttar Pradesh."

"I bow down to the land of Jaunpur which was once known for itra, imarti, and imandari," CM said while speaking to the crowd during the rally.

Criticising the opposition parties including the Congress Party, the Samajwadi Party, and the Bahujan Samaj Party for neglecting the development of Jaunpur, Yogi said, "Imarti's original sweetness was turned bitter here. The place was known for its 'itra', but these people tried to turn the pleasant scent of 'itra' into a stench."

"Today, Jaunpur is regaining its lost identity," he added.

CM Yogi said, "Today, the traders of the state are being linked with the PM SVdhi Yojana. Through the Traders Welfare Board, traders and business owners are connected to the Jeevan Suraksha Bima Yojana."

Highlighting the improved law and order situation in the state, the CM said, "Now there is no 'mafia raj' in UP. No extortions, or kidnappings for ransom take place. The common man is safe in the state, and mafia goons who used to proudly wander the streets are now begging for mercy with placards around their necks."

Listing the development works carried out by the government in the area, the CM said, "In Jaunpur alone we have provided more than 20,000 houses in the urban area and have given interest-free loans to 11,499 street vendors under PM SVdhi Yojana. Besides, 15161 destitute women, 11306 divyangjans, and 22242 elderly are getting pensions."

