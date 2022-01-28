Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Amit Shah to visit state ahead of assembly polls

Ahead of assembly elections in the five states, Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah is on a day-long visit to Uttarakhand on Friday. It is being reported that he will attend the various events and will also be interacted with people from different places in the state.

According to reports, Amit Shah will start his day by seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva at Rudranath Temple around 11 am. The Home Minister himself shared these details about his visit to Uttarakhand on Thursday he said "Tomorrow, I will stay in Rudraprayag on my visit to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. I will start my day here by seeking blessings of Mahadev at Baba Rudranath Temple and then I will go door-to-door in Rudraprayag and contact people."

"I will also interact with different sections of the society in various programs" he added.

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.