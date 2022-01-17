Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: BJP discusses seats for Uttarakhand, the names are likely to release on 20 January

The BJP held a meeting on Sunday to discuss all 70 seats of the Uttarakhand assembly polls. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik, election in-charge Prahlad Joshi, in-charge Dushyant Gautam, co-in-charges RP Singh, and Locket Chatterjee were present in the meeting.

According to reports the meeting had begun at 6 pm and ended at 10 pm, at the BJP office. A panel of three names that were discussed in the core group meeting has now been sent to Delhi. The party will hold a meeting on 19th January now ahead of Uttarakhand assembly polls, in which the party will discuss the 70 seats in assembly polls of the state.

As per sources, the BJP will release the list of 70 candidates for Uttarakhand from January 20 to January 21.

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.