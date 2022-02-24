Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: BJP had been chased away from Uttarakhand: Harish Rawat

The former chief minister of Uttarakhand & Congress leader Harish Rawat on Thursday said, "BJP had been chased away from Uttarakhand. Will offer land to CM Yogi (after losing elections in UP) to build a 'Kotiya' (cottage) in Uttarakhand ."

Earlier, Harish Rawat in Dehradun assured his party's win and also praised BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami, he said "I agree that Pushkar Singh Dhami is a humble CM... Congress's government will not work with the spirit of revenge. We will get more than 48 seats in the state assembly polls."

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 has expired on March 23, 2022. The state hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections were held in a single phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.

