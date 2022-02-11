Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: BJP leader Rajnath Singh to hold election meetings in Uttarakhand

Ahead of Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022, Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh is going to address the election meetings in Ghansali, Karnaprayag, and Narendranagar Assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand on Friday, February 11.

The leader himself shared this information on social media, Rajnath Singh on his Twitter handle wrote "I shall be campaigning in Uttarakhand today. Shall address election meetings in Ghansali, Karnaprayag and Narendranagar assembly constituencies. Look forward to it."

Yesterday PM Modi held the election rally in Uttarakhand in which he slammed Congress for abusing General Bipin Rawat when he was alive and now using his names for votes. Modi said, " It is the same Congress that had asked for proof of surgical strikes against terrorist hideouts in Pakistan."

Modi also accused Congress of calling Bipin Rawat a "streetside hooligan". Modi said these things when he was addressing the rally in Uttarakhand ahead of assembly polls.

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.