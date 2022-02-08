Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: BJP leader Rajnath Singh to hold two public meetings in the state

Ahead of assembly elections in Uttarakhand BJP leader Rajnath Singh is going to address two public meetings in the state.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that his party will bring 'Vikas Yoga Aasan' in UP if the BJP comes into power in the state, "After BJP came to power 'Vikas Yoga Aasan' is prevalent in UP...Jab Hoga Kanoon ka Shaasan Tab Karega Vikas Yoga Asana...Law & order is so better than 83/84 of Yoga Aasans being done by development...We left 'Sirsasana' for Opposition" he said.

Rajnath Singh is the star campaigner for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.