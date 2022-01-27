Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: BJP releases candidate names for nine more seats

The BJP has announced its second list of candidates for nine seats for the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly polls. According to the list, Ritu Bhushan Khanduri, daughter of former CM BC Khanduri got a ticket from Kotdwar. While the sitting MLA from Yamkeshwar seat in Pauri Garhwal district, Ritu's name did not feature in the first list of 59 candidates. Also, the BJP has named Renu Bisht a candidate for e Yamkeshwar seat this time.

However, the party has not given ticket to three MLAs Rajkumar Thukral from Rudrapur, Deshraj Karnwal from Jhabreda, and Naveen Kumar Chandra Dumka from Lalkuan. And the party fielded From Rudrapur, the party has fielded Shiv Arora, instead of two-time MLA Rajkumar Thukral. For the Jhabreda seat in Haridwar, the party has placed Rajpal Singh and Mohan Singh Bisht has been fielded from Lalkuan. Following Shaila Rani Rawat has been fielded from Kedarnath seat, Jogendra Pal Singh Rautela from Haldwani, Pramod Nainwal from Ranikhet, Mohan Singh Mehra from Jageshwar and Mukesh Saini from Piran Kaliyar. The party is yet to announce its candidates for the Tehri seat.

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.