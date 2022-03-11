Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: CM of Uttarakhand will be decided in the meeting of MLAs: BJP leader

As the Uttarakhand elections concluded and the results also come out in the favor of BJP, but the Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has lost the elections from his Khatima seat. Now the party is thinking to elect a new candidate for CM of Uttarakhand and speaking on the same BJP MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, "We have broken the myth of alternate governments between Congress & BJP in the state. Public is with the BJP, PM Modi has worked for the welfare of the poor. CM of Uttarakhand will be decided in the meeting of MLAs."

Earlier Pushkar Singh Dhami on the election results said, " "I am grateful to my party & PM Modi that they chose me to serve the people. The myth has broken in Uttarakhand for the first time & with 2/3rd majority, BJP has formed the government. We’ll further fulfill all the promises."

The elections and its results have come up positively on BJP's side. Yesterday on 10th March the five states, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Punjab concluded the results of assembly elections.

In four states BJP retained its power, i.e in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Goa. Likewise in Punjab the Aam Aadmi Party defeated Congress with a large margin and took the power, AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann is the Chief Minister of Punjab now.