Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Congress promises reduction in prices of LPG gas cylinder if party comes into the power

Bhupesh Baghel in Dehradun on Monday promised the Uttarakhand citizens that the gas prices will be reduced if his party comes into power in the state "Today we are promising in our manifesto that LPG cylinder prices will not cross Rs 500 if we form govt in Uttarakhand" said the Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel in Dehradun.



He also accused BJP of gaining votes in the name of religion and caste he also said that the "centre BJP-led government of wanting to take control over states through proposed amendments to the IAS (Cadre) Rules-1954."

Earlier the reports were coming, that ahead of assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Congress will launch its poll campaign for polls today. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will launch the campaign at 1 pm.

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.