Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Despite losing from Khatima seat, BJP decides to make Dhami a CM again?

BJP has won the assembly elections of Uttarakhand 2022-23 but CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has lost the election from his Khatima seat. Still, the party decided to make him CM of Uttarakhand speaking on the same he said, "I am grateful to my party & PM Modi that they chose me to serve the people. The myth has broken in Uttarakhand for the first time & with 2/3rd majority, BJP has formed the government. We’ll further fulfill all the promises."

The elections and its results have come up positively on BJP's side. Yesterday on 10th March the five states, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Punjab concluded the results of assembly elections.

In four states BJP retained its power, i.e in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Goa. Likewise in Punjab the Aam Aadmi Party defeated Congress with a large margin and took the power, AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann is the Chief Minister of Punjab now. However, big and powerful leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder Singh, and Charanjit Singh Channi have lost the elections badly.

However, in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party showed immense growth in votes but still won't be able to defeat BJP. And Yogi Adtiyanath has become the first-ever CM who retain the power in UP twice. Talking about Goa firstly the CM Pramod Sawant was trailing in the Squeliem constituency but in mid-day, he show how manage to reach the numbers and retain power again, on the other hand, Utpal Parrikar who left BJP in the elections and decided to contest independently has lost the elections. Speaking on Manipur and Uttarakhand in the beginning only the results was quite clear the BJP is going to win the assembly elections in 2022.

