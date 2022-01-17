Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Harak Singh Rawat spoke on his expulsion from BJP

After the BJP expelled Harak Singh Rawat from the party for a period of six years, because of his anti-party activities. Now Harak Singh spoke in his defense, he said " I wanted to meet him and Home Minister Amit Shah, but as soon as I reached Delhi, I saw on social media that they (BJP) expelled me."

"They (BJP) didn't talk to me once before taking such a big decision. If I hadn't left Congress to join BJP, I would have resigned from BJP 4 years ago. I don't have much interest in being a minister, I just wanted to work" he added.

Now the reports are coming that Rawat and his daughter-in-law Anukriti met the congress chief of the state and they are now likely to join Congress for the upcoming assembly polls. It is said that Rawat is likely to get a party ticket from Doiwala in Dehradun, while Anukriti will contest from the Pauri district.

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.