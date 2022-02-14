Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: In the last 5 years, BJP has crushed the ambitions of the people: Harish Rawat

Congress leader Harish Rawat in Lalkuan slammed BJP over crushing Uttarakhand for the past years, attacking BJP the Congress leader said, "This election is about the people of Uttarakhand vs BJP. In the last 5 years, BJP has crushed the ambitions of the people. I will stay in politics for 15-20 years. I have to stay young to build the future of Uttarakhand & throw BJP out of here."

Rawat was the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand from 2014 to 2017. A five-time Member of Parliament, Rawat is a leader of the Indian National Congress party.

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 has expired on March 23, 2022. The state hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.

