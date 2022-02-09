Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: JP Nadda to campaign in Uttarakhand for the assembly polls

Ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly elections, BJP president JB Nadda is campaigning in the state for his party. Earlier, the leader did a campaign in Uttar Pradesh for the polls, in which he praised Modi and Yogi's efforts towards making UP safe and said "5 yrs ago our daughters were scared of stepping out of the house after 7 pm. The life of people had become difficult. Today, int'l airport is coming up here, the new saga of development is being written, projects are being done one after the other."

He also said that other political parties just come to grab votes but we fulfill the promises of people, "Other political parties say that they are going to do this, going to do that. It is just us who say that we said we would do this and we indeed did it, we are saying we will do it and we will do it" he said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.