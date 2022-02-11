Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: MP CM launches his direct attack on Rahul Gandhi ahead of state polls

Addressing a door-to-door in Uttarakhand, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Haridwar said "Rahul Gandhi says he's not scared. Who's scaring you? He speaks in Parliament & runs away, he doesn't have the courage to listen to a reply. His public rallies are a source of entertainment. Congress needs no rivals, Rahul Gandhi alone does all that's needed."

He launched his direct attack on Congress and said, "He destabilised a proper functioning govt in Punjab. Congress is going through a leadership crisis. They have a G-24 group in Delhi that openly shows disagreement. Even in Uttarakhand, who is Congress' leader?"

Ahead of assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also met a groom during a door-to-door campaign and even urged him to cast his vote in favor of BJP.

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.

