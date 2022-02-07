Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: “People are fed up with BJP and Congress," says Arvind Kejriwal in Dehradun

Delhi chief minister and national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal, after arriving in Dehradun to campaign for his party ahead of Uttarakhand assembly elections, said “People are fed up with BJP and Congress. Both parties have run corrupt governments in the last 20 years in Uttarakhand. The state is ready to give an opportunity to the AAP this time.”

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.

Also, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.