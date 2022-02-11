Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi talks about the people who opposed his party before

PM Modi talked about the people who opposed his party before, said "These same people used to say that it is not easy to build roads on the mountains, so here one has to walk like this! But today the work of 'All Weather' road is going on to connect the four Dhams in Uttarakhand. Where they used to call the road difficult, today rail is reaching the mountains."

Talking about the future development in the state he said "I recognise the power, good intentions, sincerity of people of Uttarakhand. In this Union Budget, we've proposed 'Parvatmala Scheme' to build ropeways for hilly areas. We'll build modern roadways & transport infrastructure in the state."

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.