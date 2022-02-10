Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi in Uttarakhand talks about 'Nyay' scheme benefits

Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Uttarakhand ahead of assembly elections in the state said, "When in power, we'll give employment to 4 lakh people & LPG cylinder will be given for less than Rs 500. 5 lakh poor families of the state will be given Rs 40,000 per year under our 'Nyay scheme' to eliminate poverty in the state."

He also slammed BJP in Uttarakhand and said "Why did Bharatiya Janata Party change three CMs in Uttarakhand? It was because all these BJP CMs were corrupt."

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.