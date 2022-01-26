Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Ranjit Rawat express displeasure over Harish Rawat's Candidature from Ramnagar

Uttarakhand Congress working president Ranjit Rawat has raised questions against the candidature of former CM Harish Rawat from Nainital’s Ramnagar. The leader posted a video on social media which is going so viral in which he questioned Congress "Will you let someone else (Harish Rawat) reap the harvest of a barren land which you made fertile,” he was seen saying this.

"Someone who wants to be made the party's face for the polls, claiming people would vote in his name, would have had no problem contesting from any other seat," he added.

Harish Rawat was the former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand from 2014 to 2017. A five-time Member of Parliament, Rawat is a leader of the Indian National Congress party.

However, Bhupesh Baghel in Dehradun on Monday promised the Uttarakhand citizens that the gas prices will be reduced if his party comes into power in the state "Today we are promising in our manifesto that LPG cylinder prices will not cross Rs 500 if we form govt in Uttarakhand" said the Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel in Dehradun.

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.