Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Sarita Arya Joins BJP, after expelled from the Congress

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Sarita Arya joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Monday. These changes came after Sarita Arya was expelled from the primary membership of the Congress party for six years. During her media interaction, she said, that she was 'insulted' by the Congress party.

"I was feeling insulted being in Congress. I could not manage to provide tickets to women. A party's work is to respect its members. I have come here without any conditions, if I get a ticket, I will fight. BJP listened to my condition and assured me respect," Sarita Arya said.

Before Sarita,, BJP expelled Harak Singh Rawat from the party for a period of six years. According to reports, action was taken against him for anti-party activities. Uttarakhand chief Pushkar Singh Dhami has dismissed Rawat from his Cabinet.

Now the reports are coming that Rawat and his daughter-in-law Anukriti met the congress chief of the state and they are now likely to join Congress for the upcoming assembly polls. It is said that Rawat is likely to get a party ticket from Doiwala in Dehradun, while Anukriti will contest from the Pauri district.

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.