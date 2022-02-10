Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: "Why should I listen to him?" Rahul Gandhi responding to PM Modi's comment

Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Uttarakhand ahead of assembly elections in the state responded to the remark made by PM Modi yesterday in his interview, where he said why should I talk to the person who does not listen and skips the parliament. Responding to this Rahul Gandhi said "Modi Ji said, "Rahul doesn't listen". Did you understand what he meant? It meant that ED, CBI pressure doesn't work on Rahul, and he does not back down. Why should I listen to him?."

In the rally, he also slammed the BJP and said "Why did Bharatiya Janata Party change three CMs in Uttarakhand? It was because all these BJP CMs were corrupt."

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.