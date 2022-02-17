Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Women in state voted more than man in the Uttarakhand assembly polls

After the voting polls concluded in Uttarakhand on 14th Feb for the state assembly elections, Uttarakhand's Chief Electoral Officer on Thursday revealed that the percentage of women voters was 4.60% more than men.

According to the reports, out of the total of 65.37% polling in the state, 67.20% of women voted, while 62.60% of men voted.

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 has expired on March 23, 2022. The state hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections were held in a single phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.

