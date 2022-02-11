Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: The policy of the Congress in the whole country has been divide and loot together : PM Modi

PM Modi in Uttarakhand rally said, "Our government is working with the motto, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'. But the formula of those who oppose us is - 'Divide everyone, loot together'! The policy of the Congress in the whole country has been divide and loot together."

Talking about the future development in the state he said "I recognise the power, good intentions, sincerity of people of Uttarakhand. In this Union Budget, we've proposed 'Parvatmala Scheme' to build ropeways for hilly areas. We'll build modern roadways & transport infrastructure in the state."

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.