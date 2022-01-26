Uttarakhand Assembly polls: State BJP president Madan Kaushik files nomination papers in Haridwar

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Madan Kaushik on Tuesday filed his nomination papers.

He was accompanied by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Cabinet Minister Swami Yatishwaranand.

Earlier on January 20, BJP had announced that Kaushik will contest from Haridwar in the upcoming assembly elections.

Kaushik is four times MLA from the Haridwar constituency.

The party has so far announced the names of candidates for 59 out of 70 seats in Uttarakhand for the upcoming assembly polls.

The BJP has fielded Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami from Khatima.

"I have come here and filed my nomination. The BJP is showing a good process in all the states. We are planning to work for the enhancement of the tourism industry in Haridwar," Kaushik told the media persons in Haridwar while talking about the work done by him.

Polls to elect the 70-member state legislative assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor