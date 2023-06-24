Uttarakhand: CM Dhami meets Padma Shri Awardees under special contact campaign

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 24 : Amid the public campaign being run by the Bharatiya Janata Party on the completion of 9 years of the Modi government, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Saturday, met two Padma Shri Awardees, namely Basanti Bisht and Mahant Devendradas Maharaj.

CM Dhami met the two prominent citizens at Shri Jhanda Sahib of metropolitan Dehradun.

He discussed in detail various work done by the BJP government.

Significantly, the Bharatiya Janata Party, on the completion of 9 years of the Modi government, is holding a mega public campaign under which the leaders of the party are communicating with the public regarding the work done by them in the past 9 years. The party completed its 9 years on May 30.

