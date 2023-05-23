Uttarakhand: CM Dhami meets Tulsi Peethadhishwar Jagadguru in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 23 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Padma Vibhushan Tulsi Peethadhishwar Jagadguru, Rambhadracharya Maharaj Ji and received his blessings on the auspicious occasion of 'Shri Ram Katha' organized in Dehradun on Monday evening.

The Chief Minister said, "Listening to the supernatural and divine 'Shri Ram Katha', which gives joy to the soul, from the Shrimukh of Revered Maharaj is one of the fortunate moments of life".

"The contribution made by Maharaj ji for the Shri Ram temple being built in Ayodhya is incomparable, to which the entire Sanatan Samaj will always be indebted," he added.

Earlier on Monday, CM Dhami welcomed the devotees of 'Char Dham Yatra' and said that the state is working to make everything smooth for the devotees and is ready to make a new record pertaining to the same.

"We have been saying for long that the records will be broken during this year's Yatra. The work is going on in that direction as the number of devotees visiting the place is increasing. A record has already been made in the span of one month. We are working to make the Yatra smooth for the devotees. The state government is ready to welcome all the devotees," Dhami said while talking to ANI.

He further said that till now 16,00000 devotees have visited the Char Dham Yatra and more devotees are expected to visit in the coming times.

"It is a matter of great pride for us. Sometimes, the weather is also a bit bad, so I want to tell all the devotees that whenever they come to visit, they must take the weather report once," he added.

He further urged people to take their health into consideration.

The Chardham Yatra began on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya on April 22.

Uttarakhand Police on Thursday said that number of pilgrims who went on the Char Dham Yatra has crossed 10 lakhs as on May 18.

"Uttarakhand Police is dedicated to the smooth darshan of the devotees coming on the Char Dham Yatra under the direction of the Chief Minister. Today till May 18, 2023, the number of pilgrims who went on the Char Dham Yatra has crossed 10 lakhs," the press release said.

On May 17, CM Dhami inaugurated the Registration Office cum Transit Camp for Char Dham Yatris in Rishikesh at a cost of about Rs 22.25 crore.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the Registration Office cum Transit Camp for Chardham Yatris, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also inspected all the works being done for the convenience of Chardham Yatris. On this occasion, he also visited the hospital, registration office, inquiry and help centre in the transit camp and reviewed all the arrangements there.

