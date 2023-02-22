Uttarakhand govt issues new directions for Char Dham Yatra, asks all pilgrims to undergo compulsory registration process

Uttarakhand government in its latest decision has asked every pilgrim coming from other states or abroad to undergo a compulsory registration process. It stated that and no one would be allowed to travel without registration. In this regard, the Uttarakhand government has sent letters to the chief secretaries of all the states.

Chief Secretary SS Sandhu Uttarakhand Government stated that this time it is estimated that more pilgrims will come for Chardham Yatra than last time, so many new arrangements have been made. He further stated that all the pilgrims who will come this time will have to compulsorily register, and letters have been sent to the Chief Secretaries of all states in this regard.

Uttarakhand Government is also planning to spread information related to this development through pan-India newspaper advertising across all languages in every state.

On this Sandhu said, "The tourism department will give advertisements in the newspapers in the language of every state so that people can know what rules have been made for the yatra this time. The Government has made this arrangement so that the crowd does not gather in the four dhams and the stampede-like situation does not arise and the pilgrims can have a good darshan."

This time yatra to Chardham has also taken a different shape with the recent land subsidence in Joshimath town of Uttarakhand which is also considered to be the last stop to reach the holy Badrinath Dam.

In a review meeting taken on February 21, 2023, some stringent decisions have been taken. All department officials have been ordered to stay on alert and complete pre-yatra preparations beforehand. For the smooth conduct of the Shri Badrinath Yatra, a team of the Border Road Organisation will regularly stay in Joshimath. It has to be noted that the construction of the all-weather Char Dham yatra road has already been halted.

While taking note of the importance of the issue of Pilgrim's safety Chief Minister Dhami said "Char Dhams of Uttarakhand are major centres of religious faith for the devotees. It is the responsibility of all of us that the journey of all the devotees should be safe and smooth."

Chardham Yatra is scheduled to begin in the month of April 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

