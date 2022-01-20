Uttarakhand Polls: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest from Khatima

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will contest the upcoming assembly elections from Khatima.

Dhami is two-time MLA from Khatima constituency.

The son of an ex-serviceman, Pushkar Singh Dhami was born in 1975 in Kanalichhina village in Pithoragarh district. He holds a law degree and served as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer. He also had been a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Dhami served as the president of BJP Yuva Morcha, Uttarakhand twice between 2002 and 2008.

He is believed to be a protege of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Dhami belongs to the Kumaun region. Notably, the last two chief ministers were from the Garhwal region.

The polling for Uttarakhand Assembly Election will take place in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

