Uttarakhand polls: Former CM Khanduri's daughter Ritu wins from Kotdwar seat

Daughter of former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhuvanchandra Khanduri, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan won the state Assembly elections from the Kotdwar seat as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate.

She won by a margin of 3687 votes against Congress' Surendra Singh Negi.

B Khanduri faced defeat in Kotwar in the 2017 elections. Ritu was in the fray for the second time.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also addressed a party rally for her.

As per the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan is 56 years of age and is a graduate.

While Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was defeated in the Khatima Assembly seat in the state even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has achieved a comfortable majority in the 70-member state Assembly. He was defeated by Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes.

Dhami got a total of 41,598 votes with a vote share of 44.8 per cent as against Kapri who got 48,177 with a huge vote share of 51.89 per cent.

According to the Election Commission's recent trends, the BJP has won 47 seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor