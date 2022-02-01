Uttarakhand: Two daughters of ex-CMs in poll fray to reclaim legacy

Daughters of two former chief ministers have been fielded in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, apparently in an attempt to reclaim the legacy of their fathers.

Congress leader Anupama Rawat, the daughter of Congress election campaign committee chief and former CM Harish Rawat, has been fielded from Haridwar Rural. In the 2017 Assembly polls, Harish Rawat lost the constituency.

Former chief minister and senior BJP leader Bhuvanchandra Khanduri's daughter Ritu Khanduri Bhushan has been fielded from the Kotdwar seat. B Khanduri faced defeat in Kotwar in the 2017 elections.

Saurabh Bahuguna, son of BJP leader and former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna, has been fielded from Sitarganj.

Moreover, former cabinet minister and daughter-in-law of Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat, Anukreethy Gusai, is in the fray from Lansdowne.

Congress has also pitted former Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Yashpal Arya's son Sanjiv Arya from Nainital.

Notably, Harish Rawat's daughter Anupama, Harak Singh's daughter-in-law Anukreethy are in the fray for the first time.

Vijay Bahuguna's son Saurabh, Yashpal Arya's son Sanjeev and Bhuvanchandra Khanduri's daughter Ritu are in the fray for the second time.

Uttarakhand is slated to go to the Assembly polls on February 14 and the counting of the votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

