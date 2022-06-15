'Utter disregard for SC guidelines': Cong trying to create public disturbances, says Delhi police

New Delhi, June 15 The Delhi police have come down heavily on the Congress party for allegedly creating public disturbances in the national capital on Wednesday. "Despite the suggestions of the Delhi police to have the protest at Jantar Mantar, the INC leaders with utter disregard of Supreme Court guidelines and our suggestions have again and again tried to create public disturbances in the area," Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.

She said that for the past three days senior Congress leaders have been repeatedly informed that any kind of procession and protest is allowed only at designated places as per the Supreme Court guidelines but the party is not following it. "Today again some workers of INC had tried to take out a procession from the party office and were prevented by police personnel present there from assembling unauthorisedly," Nalwa said.

The sloganeering and massive protest began soon after party leader Rahul Gandhi reached the Enforcement Directorate office located on Abdul Kalam road in the city. There was heavy police deployment in and around the Congress headquarters and the Enforcement Directorate office. The police personnel, along with paramilitary force and rapid action force teams were deployed at several points to avoid any untoward incident.

As a precautionary measure, the police detained several party workers, including women. They could be seen picking up the Congress workers who were sitting in front of the barricades and bundling them in their vehicle. "Some of the miscreants burnt tyres and damaged police barricades which led to traffic congestion and inconvenience to the commuters. Police tried to prevent the situation from deteriorating while maintaining utmost restraint," the senior official added.

Congress leaders alleged that the police are not allowing them to even protest against the government and are continuously harassing them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor