V-P Dhankhar keeps his word, to meet his Kerala school teacher on May 22

Thiruvananthapuram, May 18 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had promised his Maths teacher Ratna Nair, who taught him at Sainik School, Chittorgarh (Rajasthan) in 1968, that he will meet her when he visits Kerala, and this will now become a reality when he meets her on May 22.

When Dhankar was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal, Nair had spoken to him. She had greeted her old student for being the first person in West Bengal, and had wished that he goes on to become the first person in the country.

Dhankar had sent an invite to his teacher to attend his swearing-in as the Vice President, but she had expressed her inability to make the long trip. It was then he promised her that on his first visit to the state, he would come and meet her.

Nair, who resides in Kannur, recalls Dhankar as a bright student. She had taught his brother also.

She also pointed out that he as a student excelled in sports and games and was a good debater too.

Now all eyes are on Monday when Dhankar comes calling on Nair.

