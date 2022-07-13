V-P, PM greet people on 'Guru Purnima'

New Delhi, July 13 Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on 'Guru Purnima'.

"Happy Guru Purnima! Gurus play an invaluable role in our lives from imparting knowledge to moulding character to enlightening us with wisdom and leading us to a brighter future. Let us express gratitude to our Gurus for being the guiding lights at all stages of our lives," the Vice-president tweeted.

Greeting people on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said: "Greetings on Guru Purnima. This is a day of expressing gratitude to all exemplary Gurus who have inspired us, mentored us and taught us so much about life. Our society attaches immense importance to learning and wisdom. May the blessings of our Gurus take India to newer heights."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah too extended their greetings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor