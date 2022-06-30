Vadodara BJP MLA's political gambit over water supply from a new project

Vadodara, June 30 Sitting BJP MLA from Vadodara, Yogesh Patel has threatened that Sindhrot project's additional water will not be allowed to be supplied in Raopura area, it is only for the Manjalpur area.

Not only that, he is averse with the idea of Vadodara Municipal Corporation diverting Ajwa water meant for Manjalpur to Raopura and other areas.

Manu Chavda, a senior journalist from Vadodara, said: "There is no doubt that the Sindhrot check dam and water supply pipeline project came up because of Yogesh Patel's efforts. But, it was with the aim to meet the water requirement of Manjalpur as well as South Zone of Vadodara city, but now Yogesh Patel is against it."

"Today, it just seems to be a water supply issue, but sooner or later this will become a political issue, as Patel is against supplying water to Raopura constituency which is represented by Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi. If voters of his constituency do not receive water and faces shortage, this will be big political issue for the ruling party," Chavda added.

Not Just Trivedi, but even councillors of 16, 17, 18 and 19 wards are unhappy with Yogesh Patel. On Wednesday evening, Patel in a meeting, informed these councillors that water from Sindhrot project will not be supplied in their wards.

The project has a capacity of storing 150 MLD, but presently only 50 MLD can be used, as water lifting capacity needs to be upgraded. Presently lifted water is enough for the Manjalpur area.

Manjalpur area is receiving 15 to 20 MLD water from Ajwa project, corporation had planned to divert this water to Raopura, because Manjalpur water requirement is met from Sindhrot project, but that too is opposed by Yogesh Patel.

A leader from the BJP wishing anonymity said, Patel and other sitting MLAs from the city are likely to be dropped by the party in coming elections, that is why Yogesh Patel is creating issue out of nothing, so that voters get a feeling that he is fighting for them. In fact he is trying to influence party leaders so that they renominate him in the 2022 elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor