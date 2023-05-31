Varanasi artisans make miniature models of new Parliament

Varanasi (UP), May 31 Artisans of GI-tagged woodcraft and zardozi work here have made 15 3-D miniature models of the new Parliament building.

Women artisans have also prepared an 'angavastram' (stole) in Banarasi zardozi craft, showing the images of new and old Parliament buildings.

Both the items have been sent to the Central government and will be available for the public in the coming days.

"Just as the new Parliament building complex was prepared under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a short span of time, artisans including Shalini, Divya, Sanjay Prajapati, Sanjay Chaurasia, Satyam Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Ajay Pratap Singh, Monika Devi and Meena Pal have worked tirelessly to prepare 15 similar models of the new Parliament building," said GI ex-pert and Padma Shri awardee Rajni Kant.

He added that this has been possible with the guidance and technical support of national merit awardee Rameshwar Singh and state awardee Rajkumar Singh.

