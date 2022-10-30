Varsities new battlegrounds to settle political scores (IANS Column: Beyond The Headline)

Southern India sprang a surprise when Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan announced to sack nine Vice Chancellors of the state on grounds of questionable appointment. He cites the reason for this as violation of UGC norms.

Certainly, this move sent about shock waves across establishments. The Kerala Governor had alleged several times that the Pinarayi Vijayan government is inclined at nepotism and favouritism in crucial appointments.

But pointing out procedural violations, terminating university heads from their offices has spotlighted the matter of favoured appointments and varsity head and state government political nexus.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan issued an order demanding Vice Chancellors of nine Kerala state universities to tender their resignations by the forenoon of October 24.

Adding to this imbroglio, the Supreme Court cancelled the appointment of Dr Rajashree M.S. as Vice Chancellor of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University

