VHP meet concludes with resolve to fight 'religious dogmatism'

Indore, Jan 1 The 3-day meeting of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Central Board of Trustees and Governing Council concluded here on Sunday with a resolution to "defeat religious dogmatism" and demands to control madrasas and missionary schools.

Addressing a press conference, VHP Working President Alok Kumar said that a comprehensive policy is needed at the global level against "the toxic effects of religious dogmatism".

"We will not allow any part of India to become Dar-ul-Islam. VHP, Bajrang Dal, Durga Vahini, along with revered saints and thinkers of the society, have been fighting it steadfastly. We will speed up this work," he said.

Kumar said that at present, the VHP is working in 30 countries, out of which representatives from 24 had come for the International Coordination Meeting in Mumbai at the end of December.

"Respect for Hinduism is increasing all over the world; now we will promote this positive development and connect people with Hindu values of integral humanism. VHP will work with this goal to solve the problems of Hindus wherever they are...," he said.

He said as VHP completes 60 years in 2024, the meet discussed an action plan to make students across the world refined and reverent.

Resolution "Religious Dogmatism - Its Ill-Effects and Solution", passed at the meeting, said that the "religious radicalism and dogmatism of the desert traditions remains a challenge for the whole world even today. These radicals are also responsible for the terrorist attacks happening here and there in the world every day..."

It also alleged that a large section of Christian missionaries are engaged in the "agenda of engineering social enmity, fostering terror, and converting people through the tactics of force, fraud and allurement" and warned religious radicalism would prove to be a suicidal path for the Christian and the Muslim communities.

The VHP appealed to all sections not to patronise "anti-national tendencies" and people to play their role against "religious dogmatism and separatist leadership and cheering open-minded leadership that takes the society towards harmony and development".

The Board of Trustees also appealed to the Central and the state governments to control madrassas and missionary schools teaching "exclusivism, extremism and separatism".

Seeking stringent laws to prevent illegal conversions, it also demanded implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.

