VHP stages protest in K'taka over proposal to withdraw anti-conversion law

Bengaluru, June 16 The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday protested against the Congress government in Karnataka, condemning the recent Cabinet decision to withdraw the anti-conversion law introduced by the previous BJP government.

The protest was held at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru in which Hundreds of VHP supporters raised slogans against the Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The VHP had called upon all the Hindus to take part in the protest.

Peaceful protests were also held at all the district headquarters across the state.

District Secretary of VHP, Jayaram, said that it is not even a month since the Congress has taken over the administration, but it is changing the anti-conversion law.

He said that cases of religious conversion and 'love jihad' are being reported in large numbers in the state. If they are not prevented, it is going to be a big crisis not only for the state, but for the entire country, Jayaram added.

Working President of VHP, M.B. Puranik, said that India is a Hindu country and the Constitution has allowed peaceful coexistence of different religions.

"The people of other faiths can practise their religion and customs, and we agree to that. We only condemn forceful religious conversions. India is a Hindu country and Karnataka is a part of it. To save every Hindu from conversion is the duty of every member of the Hindu religion," he said.

"The Congress government was voted to power mainly by the Hindus along with people from other religions. It did not come to power because of minority votes. The move of the Congress is a great betrayal to all Hindus. The Hindus of Karnataka demand that the proposal should be taken back," he said.

Puranik also said that the Congress government is stooping low by removing texts of national leaders like Veer Savarkar only to appease the minorities.

"We hope the government stops taking anti-people decisions that can disturb peace in the society," Puranik said.

The Congress-led Karnataka government had on Thursday announced to amend the anti-conversion law introduced by the previous BJP government.

"All the aspects introduced by the previous BJP government will be dropped. The act will be taken up for amendment in the Assembly session scheduled in July," state minister H.K. Patil said.

The BJP had imposed stringent conditions on religious conversions and also prescribed punishment for the offence.

Patil said the government will cancel the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 and introduce the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor