'Victory of democracy': Kejriwal hails SC order over Mayoral poll

New Delhi, Feb 17 After the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday said that nominated members cannot vote in the election for the Mayoral poll, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the order a "victory of democracy".

The Chief Minister said that the apex court's order has proved how the Delhi Lt. Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena and the BJP were passing "illegal and unconstitutional orders".

"SC order is victory of democracy. Many thanks to SC. Delhi will now get a Mayor after two-and-a-half months. It has been proved how the L-G and the BJP together were passing illegal and unconstitutional orders in Delhi," Kejriwal added in a tweet.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud also ordered issuance of a notice convening the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in 24 hours, fixing the date of election for the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and members of the Standing Committee.

The national capital is yet to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor after three previous meetings held on January 6 and 24 and February 6 were adjourned without holding the election, following a ruckus between BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillors.

The last meeting of MCD Councillors held on February 6 was adjourned until the next date amid sloganeering and ruckus over the issues of aldermen voting rights.

MCD Presiding Officer had said that the polls to elect Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee members will be held simultaneously. She had also added that as per DMC Act, alderman are eligible to vote in the Mayor and Deputy Mayor polls.

