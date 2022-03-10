VIDEO! Goa BJP's Vishwajit Rane leading in early trend, starts crying, thanks PM Modi

The ruling BJP was leading on 18 seats, while the Congress on 11 seats in the 40-member assembly in Goa, as per the Election Commission of India data at 11 a.m.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party that has joined hands with the Trinamool Congress is leading on 4 seats and so are the Independents.As per the ABP C-Voter Exit Poll, the 40-member Goa house is likely to witness a hung assembly with ruling BJP and Congress projected to be neck-and-neck. Smaller parties such as the Trinamool-MGP combine, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Independents may emerge as the kingmaker, the Exit poll had predicted.



Vishwajit Rane, BJP leader and minister in the incumbent government in Goa, was seen shedding tears of happiness while he was leaving the polling station in Valpoi segment, where is leading with a margin of over 7,000 votes in early trends.

"This is a credit to Narendra Modi and all he has done for the state of Goa. It's the faith people have put in me. This is a victory of the people and the leadership of the BJP. The Congress and other parties have only fooled the people," said Mr Rane, seated in his car as his supporters raised slogans demanding that he be named Chief Minister.



