Vijai Sardesai Slams CM Sawant, Claims Rs 207 Crore Revenue Loss from GMR Airport Deal

Opposition leaders, spearheaded by Fatorda MLA and Goa Forward Party (GFP) leader Vijai Sardesai, have launched a sharp critique against Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, accusing him of causing a substantial financial loss to the state. They claim that a cabinet decision to amend the Concessionaire Agreement with GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL), the promoter of Manohar International Airport, has resulted in a staggering Rs 207 crore loss for Goa.

Sardesai asserted that the government was initially set to begin receiving revenue shares from May 31, 2024. However, a cabinet decision has postponed this start date to December 7, 2024, leading to significant revenue loss. He argued that this extension was granted for a mere 20 days of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact, making it unjustifiable and detrimental to the state's finances. Sardesai pointed out that the government was expected to collect 37% of revenue from the GMR Mopa Airport each month, approximately Rs 18 crore. Now, the government will forgo this revenue until December 2024.

During a Legislative Assembly session, Chief Minister Sawant confirmed that the revenue share would be payable from December 7, 2024. However, he failed to provide clear figures on the expected revenue from the Mopa airport operator. Sardesai revealed that GGIAL had projected a gross revenue of Rs 960 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25. Consequently, the delay in revenue sharing translates to a direct loss of Rs 207 crore for the state exchequer.

Sardesai also criticised the government for failing to ensure GGIAL’s compliance with environmental regulations. The opposition highlighted that GGIAL had not created the required green belt around the airport, a mandate issued by the Supreme Court in January 2020. While Sawant mentioned that GGIAL had requested more time to develop the green belt, Sardesai threatened to write a letter to the Court if the requirement was not met as stipulated in the agreement.

Furthermore, the opposition raised concerns about the pending compensation for landowners. Sawant clarified that compensation was pending only for those who had not submitted proper property documents. The state government had acquired 2,100 acres of land for the Mopa airport project in Pernem taluka, impacting numerous landowners.

Sardesai condemned the extension of GGIAL's revenue holiday period, labeling it "anti-Goan" and vowed to challenge the decision. He accused Sawant of being the first Chief Minister in the country to cause such a significant loss to the state exchequer through a revenue holiday. Sardesai emphasised that the government had assured revenue sharing with GMR Mopa would commence in May 2024. "However, the cabinet's move to extend this period until December 2024 violates the Concession Agreement and imposes a significant financial setback on the state," he said.