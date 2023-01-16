Vijayan meets visiting Jharkand counterpart Soren
January 16, 2023
Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 16 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday called on his visiting Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren.
The two met at a private hotel in the state capital.
Vijayan was accompanied by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy and senior Kerala Tourism officials.
Tourism officials made a presentation about Kerala Tourism .
Soren is accompanied by his family.
