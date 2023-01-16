Vijayan meets visiting Jharkand counterpart Soren

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 16 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday called on his visiting Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren.

The two met at a private hotel in the state capital.

Vijayan was accompanied by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy and senior Kerala Tourism officials.

Tourism officials made a presentation about Kerala Tourism .

Soren is accompanied by his family.

