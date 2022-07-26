Vijayan mocks Congress's 'Chintan Shivir'

Thiruvananthapuram, July 26 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday mocked the Congress over its state unit's recent 'Chintan Shivir' (brainstorming camp), quipping one needs to find out what all happened after their previous such meetings.

The state Congress unit had held a Chintan Shivir on Saturday and Sunday where nearly 200 state leaders, besides a few national leaders, took part and it was basically done to enthuse the state unit, which appears to be on a high after the Thrikkakara Assembly by-election victory and to lay the path forward for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Asked about the Chintan Shivir at his media interaction, Vijayan said if he has to say about it, it will take a long time and soon he pulled out a piece of paper and started reading out from it.

"The Congress at present is finding to stand on its own legs and is trying to get props from outside, but for that, they need not look towards us. If we look into the past Chintan Shivirs, there have been four national such events with this name and it was first held in 1998. One has to find out what all actions they have taken from these four events," he said.

Vijayan also said the two-day event failed to discuss any burning issues that the country is facing or what the state are facing.

"It was a meeting which failed to discuss any major issues and we all are seeing on the contradicting positions they take... in Delhi, they oppose the Enforcement Directorate, but here they take a different stand. There was no discussion on any significant issues," he claimed.

