Vijayan's road travel becoming a nuisance: Congress

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13 Congress' Kerala President K.Sudhakaran on Monday slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for being a "nuisance" when he travels in a huge convoy of vehicles.

His comment came after a viral video where the father and the uncle of a 4-year-old child was threatened by a police officer, when they requested him to allow them to go to buy medicines for the toddler who was sitting in the car with high fever.

The police official, who was manning the security as Vijayan was to pass through the main road at Angamli in Ernakulam district on Sunday, was seenthreatening the family members who was seen pleading to allow them to go the medical shop.

As the medical shop owner came out, the police official turned his ire on him and said they will see that his medical shop will be closed for good.

Soon a crowd got around and the scared family drove away.

Affected by the police officer's attitude, the father of the toddler said he has raised a complaint with the police against the official for his rude behaviour and also sent a complaint by email to Vjayan.

Sudhakaran said: "Vijayan is a coward and he is now holding the people as hostage when he moves around and is becoming a big nuisance. Why is Vijayan so afraid of black flags."

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan said fail to understand whom is Vijayan fearing and do not know why is he hiding in a convoy of 40 vehicles and moving around, when he himself has claimed that he used to move around with his chest held high, when opponents of his used to move around him with swords and daggers.

On Monday Vijayan's convoy faced black flags waved at him by Congress protesters at three places in Palakad district, where he is on a day's tour

