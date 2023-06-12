"Violence and corruption new normal in Bengal": Anurag Thakur slams CM Mamata

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 12 : Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur hit out at the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress for the increase in violence ahead of the upcoming Panchayat elections in the state.

According to Thakur, violence and corruption are the new normal in West Bengal.

"Violence and corruption are the new normal in Bengal. Violence has increased ahead of the upcoming Panchayat Elections. Bengal is known for 'cash for the job," said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

"During UPA there was so much corruption but today in PM Narendra Modi's government there is no corruption," he added.

The West Bengal panchayat elections will be held in a single phase on July 8. The counting of votes will be done on July 11.

Earlier the West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was creating an atmosphere of fear in West Bengal in the run-up to the panchayat polls.

The Congress leader said that their apprehension of the panchayat polls not being conducted peacefully in the state was coming true.

Panchayat polls in West Bengal will witness a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress as it will be seen as a litmus test ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

